New Apple TV Unveiling Coming In 1 Week

Photo: Associated Press

Update: Apple’s event is September 1, originally the reporting said September 7.



Original, updated to reflect correction:

Mark Tuesday, September 1 on your calender, Apple enthusiasts.

That’s the day when Apple is expected to unveil new iPods and a new Apple TV, possibly called, iTV.

9 To 5 Mac tweeted last night, “Apple event is September 7,” and Bloomberg is also reporting the event is scheduled for that day.

