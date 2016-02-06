Apple's Irish expansion is being fuelled by a growing number of remote workers, employee says

Twitter/Tim Cook Apple CEO Tim Cook in Ireland last November.

Apple’s expansion in Ireland is being fuelled by a growing number of remote workers, according to one of the company’s Irish employees.

The employee, who spoke to Business Insider on the condition that we keep their identity anonymous, said “all the new hires tend to work from home now.”

Apple employs 5,500 people in Ireland, with the majority of those in Cork. But it’s not planning to stop there. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, announced in November that Apple is looking to recruit an additional 1,000 staff in Cork by mid-2017.

“If there’s any role they [new employees] can do from home, they will do it from home,” said the Apple source, who did not know exact figures.

The employee, who was able to say that they work in the company’s tech support team, added: “It’s the way most modern businesses will go if they’re able to. Apple is one of the only ones that at the moment are feasibly managing it though.”

Cork is currently experiencing a housing crisis that’s making it difficult for employees at Apple and other technology companies to find somewhere to live. This could be part of the reason Apple is increasing the size of its remote work force.

In theory, allowing people to work remotely also means that Apple can hire the best people in Ireland, regardless of where they’re based in the country.

Many of Apple’s employees in Ireland work in customer service roles that require relatively little interaction with other Apple employees. As a result, it’s often possible for them to work remotely.

“I never come to Cork,” said our source. “I have no reason to be at the office. All of Apple will be work at home from some point. I think that’s the target.”

Apple declined to comment on whether it is employing a growing number of remote workers in Ireland.

