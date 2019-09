Apple’s iRadio is a go, says All Things D report Peter Kafka.



He reports that Sony is on board with Apple’s streaming music service, giving it deals with all three major music labels.

As such, Kafka says we should be hearing about iRadio, or whatever Apple calls it, on Monday at WWDC.

