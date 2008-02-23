Apple's iPod Growth Curve: More, Cheaper iPods

Steve Jobs’ recent price cut on his cheapest iPod — the iPod shuffle — could help the company accelerate unit sales growth for the first time in more than a year. But how about revenue?



iPod revenue growth doesn’t move in lockstep with iPod unit growth. Last quarter, Apple sold 22.1 million iPods, just 5% more than it did the previous December quarter. But the same quarter, iPod revenue growth increased 17% year-over-year. Why? The new, high-end iPod touch jacked up the average revenue/unit 11% y/y from $163 to $181. (See our spreadsheet.)

This quarter, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster expects Apple to sell 11.3 million iPods, up 7% y/y and an acceleration over last quarter’s 5% y/y growth. But he expects the cheaper iPod shuffles to lower Apple’s average sales price, reducing y/y iPod revenue growth to 12%. That’s better than the lousy y/y iPod revenue growth Apple saw most of 2007, but a deceleration from last quarter.

Going forward, Munster expects Apple’s iPod growth to come from cheaper, wi-fi-enabled, touchscreen iPods. That could bring the average unit price down even more — bottoming around $157 later this year, he estimates. But he expects higher unit sales to boost revenue growth for the next few quarters.

