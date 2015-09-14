Apple has the best plan to upgrade your iPhone every year

Apple unveiled the iPhone Upgrade Program during its fall event in San Francisco. It lets you get the new iPhone model every year, and it turns out it’s a pretty good deal compared to the carrier leasing programs.

The charts below show you how much you’ll pay for the new iPhone 6S or 6S Plus on the four main US carriers and Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program.

T-Mobile and Sprint offer some pretty tasty promotions if you don’t want accidental damage coverage on your new iPhone 6S or 6S Plus. But trust me, you’re much better off with coverage like AppleCare+ because in order to get the new model, your old iPhone needs to be in good shape, or you might not be able to make the swap. You don’t want to be stuck with a broken screen, either.

Sprint’s promotion offers a better deal than the iPhone Upgrade Program with or without accidental damage coverage, and it lasts till December 31st. Just be aware that Sprint works best in populated areas like cities, and you might not find much coverage in urban areas.

But if you miss Sprint’s or T-Mobile’s promotional periods, the iPhone Upgrade Program is your best bet, hands down.

One not for Verizon customers: Verizon doesn’t offer an option to upgrade your phone every year, so you should use Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program.

