Apple's iPhone Track-You-Everywhere Data A "Bug," Or "Oversight," Says Apple Guru John Gruber

Photo: AP

Apple’s iPhone has been secretly keeping a log of its users location data most of the world learned yesterday.Why is Apple doing that? It wouldn’t comment to us when we emailed, but a “little-birdy” informed Apple blogger John Gruber the location log is “either due to a bug or, more likely, an oversight.”



He thinks it gets fixed in the next iOS update.

The iPhone data was being stored in a file on the iPhone, and maintained each time a user backed up the iPhone.

Gruber says the file was supposed to act as a cache of recent location data and not a long term record of all the places you’ve been.

