Apple's iPhone Software Take: 30%

New, third-party software apps are coming to Apple’s iPhone in late June: That’s when the company will roll out its “iPhone 2.0” software update, Steve Jobs said today. (Release.)
As anticipated, Apple will sell, host, and distribute apps through its iTunes store, both on computers and on iPhones, over the air. For its service, Apple will take a 30% cut, Jobs said — the developer gets the rest. This is one of the only times the music business will get to experience parity with the tech world: Apple offers the same split to music labels that sell songs through iTunes.
