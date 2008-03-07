Apple's iPhone Software Take: 30%

New, third-party software apps are coming to Apple’s iPhone in late June: That’s when the company will roll out its “iPhone 2.0” software update, Steve Jobs said today. (Release.)



As anticipated, Apple will sell, host, and distribute apps through its iTunes store, both on computers and on iPhones, over the air. For its service, Apple will take a 30% cut, Jobs said — the developer gets the rest. This is one of the only times the music business will get to experience parity with the tech world: Apple offers the same split to music labels that sell songs through iTunes.

See Also:

Apple’s iPhone Gets A Business Update

Apple’s iPhone Enterprise Opportunity: Big, But Not Huge

How Apple’s iPhone Could Invade The Enterprise Market

Apple: We Don’t Care About Unlocked iPhones

Apple Affirms 10 Million iPhones, Says “Nuts” to Wall Street Bears

iPhone Sales Stunted? No, Apple Can Still Hit 10mm

Apple: iPhone Software Kit Coming March 6

Steve Jobs: Frequent Flier

Apple’s “Useless” iPhone Takes 3rd Place In Q4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.