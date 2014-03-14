The New Apple Controversy: People Hate The Shift Key On The IPhone's Keyboard

Apple updated iOS, the operating system that powers iPhones and iPads.

For the most part, it’s a great update. The fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 5S is improved, bug crashes are less frequent, and the animation of opening an app is zippier.

There is, however, one problem. It didn’t fix the shift key.

It’s really hard to figure out when you have the shift key on or off with the keyboard.

To illustrate the problem, take a look at the following and guess when the shift key is on and when it is off:

On the left, shift is on. On the right, shift is off.

This might seem trivial, and that’s only because it is.

But, for Apple which prides itself on design and intuitive user interfaces, it’s a bit of an embarrassment.

People are really freaking out about it on Twitter:

