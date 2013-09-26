Apple's IPhone Sales Alone Are Bigger Than All Of Procter & Gamble

Here’s how big the iPhone is as a business, according to Bloomberg: If the iPhone were its own company, its revenues would be greater than Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs, Google and Microsoft.

On its own, the iPhone is the ninth biggest stock in the Dow, and has bigger sales than 474 S&P 500 companies. (Apple sold 9 million new iPhone 5S’s and iPhone 5C’s just last weekend.)

A big part of those giant revenues come from margin, or course. ZDNet notes that up to 74% of the full price $US849 iPhone 5S can be margin over the actual $US218 cost it takes to build an iPhone.

You can read Bloomberg’s full story here, but here’s one of its charts showing iPhone’s revenues compared to other blue-chip companies:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.