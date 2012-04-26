The Most Impressive Things About Apple's iPhone Sales Last Quarter

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

There’s a lot of mind blowing information from Apple’s most recent quarter.But there’s one detail no one is talking about that’s really impressive.



It appears Apple sold more iPhones per week on average in first three months of 2012 than it did in the last three months of 2011.

Apple sold 37 million iPhones in the December quarter, versus 35.1 million in the March quarter.

However, the December quarter was 14 weeks long last year, while the March quarter was 13 weeks. Therefore, Apple sold 2.645 million iPhones per week in the December quarter versus 2.7 million per week in the March quarter.

Think about that: In the December quarter, when everyone is out shopping for the holidays, and when Apple just released a brand new iPhone, its average weekly iPhone sales were lower than the its weekly iPhone sales in a quarter when nothing particularly special was happening.

Oh wait. Nevermind. Something special was happening. It released the iPhone in China, which led to riots as people tried to buy them.

Apple is now a global company, and it is lucky enough to enjoy two monster quarters of iPhone sales as it rolls out its newest phone in China after it’s rolled out in North America, and elsewhere around the world.

Anyway, as Gene Munster said after Apple’s blow out earnings, if it can sell this many phones in the March quarter imagine how many it will sell this holiday period when it has a newly designed iPhone running LTE.

