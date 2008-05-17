Apple's iPhone Market Opportunity Soars Near 650 Million Subscribers

Distribution deals for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone keep flying across the wires. The latest: France Telecom’s Orange, which will sell the iPhone “later this year” in Austria, Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Jordan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland and Africa.



Once Apple’s recent deals kick in — in June or later — its mobile market opportunity with carrier partners will be around 650 million subscribers. We continue to think the company will have no problem reaching its goal of selling 10 million iPhones this year — especially as phones continue to fly off shelves to be unlocked.

A France Telecom spokesman tells the AP that it will be the exclusive iPhone carrier in Belgium and Romania, with non-exclusive deals in the other countries.

Earlier this week, AmTech analyst Shaw Wu estimated that Apple’s deals through last week created a market opportinity of about 470 million wireless subscribers. After Wu’s note went out, Apple added more deals for Singapore, India, the Philippines, and Australia — another 94 million potential subscribers via four more carriers. And today’s Orange deal will add even more potential subscribers: Outside of France, where it’s already selling iPhones, and Spain, where it does’t have a deal, it has about 77 million subscribers, bringing Apple’s total market opportunity near 650 million subscribers. (Could be a bit less, depending which African countries get iPhones.)

We expect more deals to come soon, too, including distribution to Spain, Japan, and potentially China.

