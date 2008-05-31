Apple's iPhone Loses Market Share in Q1: So What?

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone lost share in the U.S. smartphone market last quarter, according to an IDC report summarized by Reuters. Rival Research In Motion (RIMM), meanwhile, saw its share shoot up.



According to the report Rim’s share of the U.S. market for advanced phones with computer like features such as e-mail rose to 44.5 per cent in the first quarter from 35.1 per cent in the fourth quarter while iPhone’s share fell to 19.2 per cent from 26.7 per cent in the fourth quarter.

RIM’s advance is good news for RIM, but Apple’s decline doesn’t matter at all to Apple.

Why not? Because it’s about to release a new, better version of the iPhone in a few weeks — which means a lot of people probably held off on iPhone purchases in Q1. We’ve been waiting since last summer for the 3G iPhone, and have heard from many others like us, too.

What really matters to Apple is how many iPhones they sell in Q3 and Q4 — not their decline in Q1.

