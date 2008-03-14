Apple's iPhone Heads To Austria

Next up for Apple’s iPhone: Austria. Deutsche Telekom’s (DT) T-Mobile Austria will start selling the phone tomorrow.
What’s Apple’s (AAPL) market opportunity there? Not huge — about 10 million subscribers, according to research firm Research And Markets. T-Mobile Austria has about 3 million subs. But every bit counts as Apple tries to sell 10 million iPhones worldwide this year.
