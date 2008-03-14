Apple's iPhone Heads To Austria

Next up for Apple’s iPhone: Austria. Deutsche Telekom’s (DT) T-Mobile Austria will start selling the phone tomorrow.



What’s Apple’s (AAPL) market opportunity there? Not huge — about 10 million subscribers, according to research firm Research And Markets. T-Mobile Austria has about 3 million subs. But every bit counts as Apple tries to sell 10 million iPhones worldwide this year.

See Also:

Citi: Apple’s iPhone Good For Games, Not Big-Business Email

iPhone SDK: Demand Outweighing Apple’s Supply

Apple’s iPhone Software Take: 30%

Apple’s iPhone Gets A Business Update

Apple’s iPhone Enterprise Opportunity: Big, But Not Huge

How Apple’s iPhone Could Invade The Enterprise Market

Apple: We Don’t Care About Unlocked iPhones

Apple Affirms 10 Million iPhones, Says “Nuts” to Wall Street Bears

iPhone Sales Stunted? No, Apple Can Still Hit 10mm

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.