Apple's iPhone Heading To Mexico, Latin America With America Movil

No surprise here: Mexico-based America Movil (AMX) says it will “bring the iPhone to its Latin American operations later this year.”



America Movil is the massive wireless company controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim Helu, with operations in 16 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Domincan Republic, etc. No word if the carrier’s deal with Apple (AAPL) is exclusive.

Yesterday, Vodafone (VOD) said it would start selling the iPhone in 10 European countries later this year, including Italy, where Telecom Italia will also sell Apple’s phone.

