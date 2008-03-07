Apple's iPhone Gets A Business Update

At Apple’s (AAPL) “iPhone software roadmap” event in California, Steve Jobs and friends are unveiling new business-friendly iPhone features.



In the next iPhone update, phones will get BlackBerry-like “push” email, calendar, and contact access through Microsoft’s (MSFT) ActiveSync software; Cisco (CSCO) VPN support; more wi-fi security options; and the ability to “wipe” an iPhone — get rid of all its data — remotely, an important security feature.

Email access through ActiveSync is certainly an upgrade — and a threat to rival Research In Motion (RIMM). Apple’s enterprise market opportunity isn’t huge, but these updates should definitely help them sell more phones.

