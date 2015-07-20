Apple's iPhone 6S will reportedly address a complaint that's been bugging some iPhone owners

With its next iPhone, believed to be called the iPhone 6S, Apple will reportedly cut the 16 GB storage option and jump straight to 32 GB for the base model, according to a new report from M.I.C Gadget, a website that covers Chinese culture.

The website claims to have spoken with insiders at Foxconn, Apple’s main factory for iPhone production, which told it that the packaging for the next iPhone doesn’t indicate that there will be a 16GB storage option. The product packaging only shows 32GB, 64 GB, and 12 8GB storage options.

This lines up with a report from The Korea Times last month which suggested that Apple could be considering increasing the amount of storage that comes in the base iPhone model.

However, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman, who has an excellent track record when it comes to revealing unreleased Apple products, published images that supposedly show the internal components inside Apple’s next iPhone. Those photos included a 16GB flash storage chip, hinting that the iPhone 6s would start at 16GB, not 32GB.

That doesn’t necessarily mean reports from The Korea Times and M.I.C. Gadget are false — the photos that Gurman posted could have been an early model used for internal testing.

At the same time, it’s important to remember that M.I.C Gadget and The Korea Times’ reports may be off, too — it seems like the two publications are receiving information from Apple’s supply chain, which means it’s subject to change by the time Apple actually announces its next iPhone.

We won’t really know what to expect until Apple unveils the so-called iPhone 6s, which is expected to happen in early September.

If Apple does decide to increase the amount of storage that comes with the cheapest iPhone model, it would be addressing complaints that have surfaced over the past year or so from critics and iPhone owners. When iOS 8 launched last year, for instance, some iPhone owners couldn’t update their phones because they didn’t have enough storage on their devices.

Apple has already said it will make its next software update, iOS 9, smaller than iOS 8 so that users don’t have this problem, but we have yet to hear whether it will make any changes on the hardware side.

Apple thinks that since many users store data in the cloud today, some people can easily get by with only 16GB of storage.

“The belief is more and more as we use iCloud services for documents and our photos and videos and music, that perhaps the most price-conscious customers are able to live in an environment where they don’t need gobs of local storage because these services are lightening the load,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in an interview with Daring Fireball’s John Gruber in June.

But, that’s not necessarily the case for all shoppers that purchase the 16GB iPhone, especially since files like games, videos, photos, and music tend to eat up your storage rather quickly. Business Insider’s Caroline Moss, for instance, had to return her 16GB iPhone 6 because she said she received storage-almost-full warnings every day.

Other than different storage options, the iPhone 6S is expected to come with a new Force Touch screen, more colour options, and a better camera.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this post accordingly when we hear back.

