Apple's next iPhone is reportedly coming out on September 9

Apple will likely hold a media event to unveil its next iPhone on September 9, according to BuzzFeed News.

Apple hasn’t sent out invitations just yet, but people familiar with Apple’s plans told BuzzFeed’s John Paczkowski that it will happen during the week of September 7.

These sources reportedly said that Wednesday, September 9, is the most likely date for the event.

That’s the same day Apple unveiled the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus last year.

Apple is also planning to introduce several other new products, such as the Apple TV set-top box that was supposed to debut in June as well as the rumoured iPad Pro that we’ve heard it’s been testing for years.

It sounds as if the iPhone 6S — as it’s expected to be called — will be the main headliner. The next iPhone is expected to come with Apple’s pressure sensitive Force Touch technology in its screen, a faster A9 processor, and a better camera.

Apple has not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment, but it denied comment to CNBC.

