Everything You Need To Know About The IPhone 5S

REUTERS/Stephen Lam Apple’s iPhone leaders, Jony Ive and Craig Federighi.

We’re just about a week away from Apple revealing its next iPhone.

It’s been almost a year since Apple released a new hardware product, so this event will be an even bigger deal than usual.

If you like surprises, stop reading! If you don’t care, then read on.

We’ve rounded up all the major rumours about Apple’s next big product release.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.