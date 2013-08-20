Apple Is Struggling To Make The IPhone 5S, So Don't Expect Giant Opening Weekend Sales

Apple has been struggling to manufacture the next version of the iPhone 5S,

says KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in a new report.

However, despite the struggles, it should still have 5.2 million units available for the September quarter, says Kuo. This is actually good news, since last week there was a report that it would only have 3-4 million units available.

The 5.2 million figure sounds about right because it would be right in line with how many new iPhones Apple sold last year. In the September quarter of 2012, it sold 5 million iPhone 5s during the opening weekend of sales. Apple’s revenue guidance suggests sales this year to be about even with last year’s opening weekend sales.

Still, if this report is accurate, it would be the first time Apple’s opening weekend sales were flat on a year-over-year basis.

Apple is struggling to make more iPhone 5Ss due to ” issues with fingerprint sensor module and casing” says Kuo. (The new iPhone is going to have some sort of fingerprint scanning technology.)

Kuo says Apple will be manufacturing 8.4 million iPhone 5Cs, a low-cost version of the iPhone that is going to replace the iPhone 5 in Apple’s iPhone line.

In the December quarter, Apple is expected to increase its iPhone 5S product. Kuo says he expects Apple to produce 28 million units. This would mean Apple does 160 million iPhone units for this calendar year, which is an ~18% increase over a year ago.

