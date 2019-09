Photo: Associated Press

The iPhone 4’s screen may be the best mobile display yet, but its resolution does not exceed the human retina, as Steve Jobs claims.The maths just doesn’t add up, said Raymond Soneria, president of DisplayMate Technologies, who explained that the iPhone 4’s purported “retina display” was a misleading marketing term.



