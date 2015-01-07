Apple's New iPad Strategy Might Already Be Paying Off

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Watch , which he is wearing on his wrist, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Apple could sell tons of iPads this year, according to a Piper Jaffray survey published on Tuesday.

The research firm polled over 100 chief information officers (CIOs) across multiple industries to get an idea of what companies will be spending on in 2015.

The survey is good news for Apple as it attempts to turn around slumping iPad sales: 50% of respondents said they would be rolling out tablets to employees this year.

The survey also found that 98% of respondents already support iOS. That’s incredibly high.

In July Apple announced a partnership with IBM to sell iPads to businesses. IBM has been working with Apple on new apps for businesses, even customising those apps for each organisation. Business and enterprise customers are clearly Apple’s main target with the iPad: If it can get companies to replace their PCs with tablets, it will make a killing.

Apple is in a fantastic position to sell to businesses. It has the hardware. IBM is adding value with its software. All Apple needs to do now is convince potential customers why a tablet is better than a notebook or a phablet.

