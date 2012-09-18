Apple Wants Magazines On The iPad But Won't Advertise In Them

Photo: nany mata / Flickr, CC

Apple has not run a single magazine advertisement for the iPad since July 2011, according to MagazineRadar.Meanwhile, since the original release of the iPad in 2010, Apple has aggressively urged magazine publishers to use the iPad as a publishing platform.



Working closely with Apple, a number of major publishers have implemented full subscription versions of their publication on the iPad, including Conde Nast’s The New Yorker.

As they went along, magazines have devoted reams of paper — free publicity — to stories about the iPad and other Apple products.

Despite the free advertising, and the publishing community’s support of the iPad as a platform, Apple has not returned the iPad love. It hasn’t run a print advertising campaign for the iPad since 2011. The last campaign was for the iPad 2, which consisted of 21 full-page ads between May and June of 2011.

In addition to flocking to the iPad platform, magazines are also extensively covering Apple products in their editorial content. According to MagazineRadar’s edit-tracking, the iPad has received 1,847 edit credits (a single mention or image of a brand in a magazine’s editorial) so far in 2012. And, 32% of those edit credits were visual, appearing as large high-quality photographs that showcase the technology.

This chart shows which magazines gave Apple the most edit credits:

Photo: MagazineRadar

Apple has not placed a single ad on a magazine website for all of 2012, either. That seems to be a result of the fact that it doesn’t need to: through 2012, the iPad remains the most mentioned technology in magazine editorial, with nearly 1,800 edit credits.

It’s not all one-way traffic, however. Between August and September of this year, Apple ran an iPhone campaign that consisted of 216 ads across 200 different magazines. Similarly the iPad, iPhone and Apple Inc. dominate over other brands in editorial mentions.

This chart details the most written about tech brands according to MagazineRadar:

Photo: MagazineRadar





