Apple's iPad Isn't cannibalising Mac Sales Yet

Apple’s Mac is having a big quarter so far despite the iPad launch, which some feared could cannibalise Mac sales.



Mac retail sales in the U.S. are up 37% year-over-year for the quarter through May, according to NPD Group data analysed by Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster, who just published the new data in a note.

That’s better than the 19% year-over-year growth (3.1 million units) the Street is predicting for the June quarter. So unless Mac sales hit a wall in June, Apple should have some Mac upside in the June quarter, plus all the benefit of the iPad.

Meanwhile, the iPod business is looking soft. NPD data suggests 9 million to 10 million shipments for the June quarter, or roughly in line with the Street’s expectations of about 9.5 million. But Munster notes that international mix of the iPod is higher than the Mac business, which means U.S.-based NPD data isn’t as strong of an indicator.

Big picture, it looks like the iPad isn’t cannibalising the Mac business — at least not significantly — but is slightly cannibalising iPod sales.

But that’s OK — the iPod business hasn’t been Apple’s growth driver in years; now the iPhone, iPad, and Mac are leading Apple’s growth.

