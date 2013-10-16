IT'S OFFICIAL: Apple Sends Out Invites For A Big IPad Event Next Week

Apple just sent out invites to the media inviting them to a special event Oct. 22, where it’s expected the company will announce new iPads.

The invite simply reads, “We still have a lot to cover.”

The event is taking place at the Yerba Buena Center in San Francisco, and it starts at 10 a.m. PT.

Apple just released new iPhones last month, so the “we still have a lot to cover” line is saying Apple has more goodies planned.

Apple’s big-screen iPad has only had one update to the physical design of the device in over three years on the market. It is expected to get a big make-over with a thinner, lighter casing, and a smaller overall size, though the screen will be the same.

Apple’s iPad Mini, which was released last year, is also expected to get a refresh with a Retina, or high quality, display. The iPad Mini was a smash hit, but critics didn’t like the screen on it.

There’s talk that the Mini could be thicker with a bigger battery to power the new display. There’s also talk that it could be more expensive. That’s just scuttlebutt for now, though.

In addition to iPads, we expect to hear something about Apple’s Mac line. Perhaps updates to MacBooks and the release of the new OS X Mavericks software for the desktop.

