Here's When You Can Download Apple's New IOS 8 Operating System For iPhones And iPads

You won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy iOS 8.

Apple’s new iOS 8 mobile operating system for iPhones and iPads will be available for free to download starting Sept. 17.

iOS 8 will work with the iPhone 4S and later models, and will be a free upgrade. Apple’s iOS 8 will also work with the iPod Touch fifth generation or later, and all iPads after the iPad 2 model.

To follow our live blog for the newest Apple announcements, including the iPhone 6, click here.

