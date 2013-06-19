If You Don't Want To Wait, You Can Test Drive Apple's iOS 7 Right Now

Apple recently unveiled a dazzling redesign of iOS 7 at WWDC, but if you’re not a developer, it won’t be in your hands until fall.



Luckily, for the impatient, there’s an app for that.

9to5Mac found a clever browser-based demo from Recombu, so you can take a peek at not only the look of it, but how it actually operates.

And as TechnoBuffalo points out, if you’re using Firefox or Chrome, you have the ability to snap pictures with the camera app.

