Apple's IOS 7 Is Officially Available

Apple just released its newest mobile operating system, iOS 7.

It’s available as an over-the-air update or through iTunes.

Besides Apple’s soon-to-be-released iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, iOS 7 will be compatible with the iPhone 5, the iPhone 4S, the iPhone 4, the iPad 4th and 3rd generation, the iPad 2, the iPad Mini, and the fifth-generation iPod Touch.

Though, it seems as if not everyone can download the update right now.

Apple is likely gradually rolling out the update so it doesn’t completely overload its servers.

