Apple's New Mobile Operating System, iOS 6, Brings Over 200 New Features

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 6 was just demoed.



It will be available for download on Sept. 19.

The software has over 200 new features.

Here are a few that were highlighted during Apple’s keynote:

The iTunes and App Store apps have been completely redesigned.

New Maps, with 3D imaging.

Siri can now tell you sports scores and standings for your favourite teams.

Siri can recommend movies and show you which restaurants have tables available.

Siri can also post to your Facebook and Twitter.

Safari full screen mode.

iCloud tabs, now let you sync between desktop and mobile.

VIPs in Mail so now you can collect your most important emails in one place.

Tweaks to the notification centre make it easy to post to social networks.

GameCenter has been updated to support a new feature called “time-shifted multiplayer”. This means that if you are playing a racing game you can now race friends on the same track at a different time.

With iOS 6 and iCloud, there is a new feature called shared photo streams.

Another new feature is called Panorama mode, which lets you take wide screen images.

