Apple's New Mobile Operating System, iOS 6, Brings Over 200 New Features

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 6 was just demoed.
It will be available for download on Sept. 19.
The software has over 200 new features.
Here are a few that were highlighted during Apple’s keynote:
- The iTunes and App Store apps have been completely redesigned.
- New Maps, with 3D imaging.
- Siri can now tell you sports scores and standings for your favourite teams.
- Siri can recommend movies and show you which restaurants have tables available.
- Siri can also post to your Facebook and Twitter.
- Safari full screen mode.
- iCloud tabs, now let you sync between desktop and mobile.
- VIPs in Mail so now you can collect your most important emails in one place.
- Tweaks to the notification centre make it easy to post to social networks.
- GameCenter has been updated to support a new feature called “time-shifted multiplayer”. This means that if you are playing a racing game you can now race friends on the same track at a different time.
- With iOS 6 and iCloud, there is a new feature called shared photo streams.
- Another new feature is called Panorama mode, which lets you take wide screen images.
