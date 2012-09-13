Apple's New Mobile Operating System, iOS 6, Brings Over 200 New Features

Kevin Smith
Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 6 was just demoed.

It will be available for download on Sept. 19. 

The software has over 200 new features.

Here are a few that were highlighted during Apple’s keynote:

  • The iTunes and App Store apps have been completely redesigned.
  • New Maps, with 3D imaging.
  • Siri can now tell you sports scores and standings for your favourite teams.
  • Siri can recommend movies and show you which restaurants have tables available.
  • Siri can also post to your Facebook and Twitter.
  • Safari full screen mode.
  • iCloud tabs, now let you sync between desktop and mobile.
  • VIPs in Mail so now you can collect your most important emails in one place.
  • Tweaks to the notification centre make it easy to post to social networks.
  • GameCenter has been updated to support a new feature called “time-shifted multiplayer”. This means that if you are playing a racing game you can now race friends on the same track at a different time.
  • With iOS 6 and iCloud, there is a new feature called shared photo streams.
  • Another new feature is called Panorama mode, which lets you take wide screen images.

