Apple's iOS 4 Now Available: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Apple’s new iOS 4 is now available for free download.
This is the latest version of the operating system for the iPhone and iPod touch, previously called iPhone OS.
How to download and install the new version?
When? Now! It became available at 1 p.m. ET, as predicted.
Important! You'll want to do the update from the computer that you normally sync your iPhone to, unless you're not concerned about losing data like photos, songs, and movies
In years past, Apple charged iPod touch owners for new versions of iPhone OS to satisfy certain accounting rules.
But earlier this year, Apple switched accounting methods after a rule change was granted, so iPod touch owners can now get iOS updates for free.
(The other effect of the accounting rule/method change is that Apple's iPhone revenue isn't spread over 24 months anymore, making it look MUCH bigger.)
iOS 4 won't work on the original iPhone or the first iPod touch, but it will work on the iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, the 2nd- and 3rd-generation iPod touch, and of course the new iPhone 4
That's just not how Apple runs the iPhone software program.
Eventually, it's probably a good idea for Apple to team up with carriers for over-the-air updates.
But for now, Apple wants to maintain control over its software updates.
When?
We're guessing it's around 1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT, when Apple's engineers are at the office, properly caffeinated, and ready to put out any fires.
That's also when a press embargo lifts on information about iOS 4-compatible apps.
You'll be able to organise your apps into folders by dragging and dropping one app's icon onto another app's icon
Now you can have up to 2,160 apps on your phone at a time!
You'll also be able to organise messages by 'threads,' as millions of people are accustomed to doing with Gmail.
And you'll be able to open attachments in third-party apps.
Buy and download iBooks on your iPhone or iPod touch, and sync books with your iPad.
You'll be able to lock the screen orientation so it doesn't change into landscape mode by accident. This is great for reading e-books, Instapaper, web pages, or whatever.
To get there, double-tap the home button. (This brings up the fast app switching feature.) Then swipe the screen from left to right, and you'll see a hidden control panel, where you can lock the screen orientation.
Not a fake BlackBerry keyboard like this, but iOS 4 supports Bluetooth keyboard pairing so you can type a long missive to your iPhone.
These aren't scheduled to start appearing in apps until July, but iAd placeholders are already appearing in apps.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.