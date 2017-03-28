Apple just released a huge new update for iPhones -- here's what's new

Apple is finally giving its customers a way to find their misplaced AirPods — three months after they first hit store shelves.

The company began rolling out iOS 10.3 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch on Monday. Among a few notable updates is the ability for AirPods owners to use Find My iPhone to play a sound on one or both AirPods if they are having trouble finding them, or view the last location where they were synced with their device if they are feared lost.

The latest update for the 6-month-old mobile operating system also features added functionality for Siri, allowing it to access payment apps to pay and check the status of bills. The virtual assistant will now also be able to interact with automakers’ apps to check your car’s fuel level and lock status, as well as operate the lights and activate your horn.

And in perhaps one of the most demanded updates, Siri will now provide cricket scores and statistics for the Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council.

But before you update, back up the contents of your device. iOS 10.3 introduces Apple’s new file system. I won’t go into too much detail — you can read about it here — but know that if there are any issues with your update, your files could be lost.

Here are other useful changes included in iOS 10.3:

Siri now supports scheduling with ride-booking apps.

CarPlay will display shortcuts in the status bar for your last used apps.

CarPlay’s Apple Music “now playing” display will give you access to the “up next” screen as well as the album of the song currently playing.

CarPlay will feature daily curated playlists and new music categories in Apple Music.

iTunes video rentals can now be watched across all your devices, rather than just the one you rented it on.

You can now share episodes from the Podcasts app through Messages with full playback support.

