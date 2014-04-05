Apple's Impressive Market Share Gains In The U.S.

If there’s one negative thing you’ve heard about the iPhone in past few years, it’s that it’s getting walloped in market share battle with Android.

Around the world, that’s certainly true, but in the U.S., the iPhone is doing pretty well. As you can see in this chart from Statista based on data from comScore, Android is actually falling while the iPhone continues to take share.

The reason the iPhone can win in the U.S. is that thanks to carrier subsidies an iPhone costs just as much as an Android phone. Elsewhere in the world, an Android phone costs a fraction of what an iPhone costs.

But, even here in the U.S., all is not well for Apple. On its last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said iPhone sales dropped in North America thanks to changes to U.S. carrier policies which limited iPhone upgrades.

