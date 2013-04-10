Apple's iMessage Is Down Again

Not that it should come as a surprise to anyone, but Apple’s iMessage is down right now.



Several users have reported problems sending iMessages and Apple’s iCloud status page says the service is experiencing issues.

FaceTime, the video chat feature on iPhones and iPads, is also down.

If you’re trying to send messages to friends, the best thing to do is send them as a regular text message for now. Just press and hold the speech bubble with your text and select “send as SMS.”

