Apple Has Patented A MacBook Touchpad That Lights Up

Photo: Apple Insider
A new Apple patent was published today that reveals the company’s investigations into illuminated touchpads on MacBooks, reports Apple Insider.It’s not meant just for lighting up the touchpad in a dark environment, but could also “give other feedback related to how the touch pad is being used.”
Apple Insider provides a hypothetical example that a point of illumination could follow a user’s finger across the touch pad and change colour based on touch pressure.
