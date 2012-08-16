Apple Has Patented A MacBook Touchpad That Lights Up

Photo: Apple Insider

A new Apple patent was published today that reveals the company’s investigations into illuminated touchpads on MacBooks, reports Apple Insider.It’s not meant just for lighting up the touchpad in a dark environment, but could also “give other feedback related to how the touch pad is being used.”



Apple Insider provides a hypothetical example that a point of illumination could follow a user’s finger across the touch pad and change colour based on touch pressure.

