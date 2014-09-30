Apple's iCloud Is Back Up After Going Down For Some People

iCloud, Apple’s consumer cloud storage platform, was down for some people, but now everything seems to be up and running again, according to the company’s support page. Here’s what it looked like:

Apple This is what it looked like when iCloud was down.

But now all those red triangles are green, which means everything is running like it’s supposed to. Apple’s support page indicated this service outage went on for at least an hour, but it only affected some people.

It’s unclear what caused the outage, or how many people were affected.

