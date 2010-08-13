Apple's iAds On Their Way To Becoming Another Hit

Apple’s latest iAd, for Citibank. Click here for a tour.

It’s way too early to call Apple’s iAd mobile ad business a serious success, but as Apple takes its time rolling it out, the first results are encouraging.Specifically, the ads themselves look really good, publishers and advertisers seem happy so far, and users are actually playing with the ads.



Early iAd creative is attractive and execution is solid.

This morning, we showed you the latest big-brand iAd, a new spot for Citibank. It looks nice, loads smoothly, and has some neat features. (And some less-neat features. Click here for a tour.)

And then there’s the whole emotion thing that Steve Jobs talked about when he unveiled the iAd in April. Because of video and interactive features, iAds actually do feel much more alive and substantial than most mobile ads we’ve been subjected to.

They’re not just ads; they’re micro-apps. They’re coming along nicely, and big brands — most of which still see mobile advertising as an experiment — probably aren’t shrugging them off.

Developers, who are hoping that iAds can help them make money from free apps, are happy with the early results. At least the ones we’ve talked to.

We just got off the phone with Dictionary.com president Shravan Goli, whose iPhone app has been downloaded more than 8 million times, and who has been one of the early big iAd publishers.

He gave us some more stats on how iAds have performed for him, in addition to the one we ran yesterday — that his overall mobile ad rates are up 177% since activating iAds.

iAd eCPMs, or effective cost per 1,000 impressions, are more than $10.

iAd eCPMs are 2X to 3X the eCPMs he’s seen from some other mobile ad networks.

iPhone eCPMs in general (iAd + others) are 5X to 6X those of other mobile platforms.

iAd fill rates are around 70%-80% now that Apple has started letting app-makers advertise for cheap in other apps.

Goli, like other publishers we’ve talked to, saw a huge spike in iAd activity when the program first launched, as curious people clicked ads to see what they were all about. Since then, things have obviously slowed down considerably. But now that Apple is adding more ads, like the Citibank one, Goli thinks things might actually pick up again, because people had been bored just seeing two brand ads for so long.

(New ads on the way also include Klondike dessert bars, Campbell Soup, DirecTV, GE, and Sears, according to the LA Times.)

The big question: Even though iAds are better than other ads, they’re still ads. Will consumers care enough to use them? Or will they ignore them?

We spent 10 minutes playing with the Citibank ad this morning, which is obviously more time than normal people are going to spend. We’re particularly sceptical that people are actually going to want to watch video clips in mobile ads, which would negate the whole emotions thing Steve Jobs is preaching, because video is largely where the emotions are coming from.

But we are surprised to hear how long people are playing with iAds, even with whatever lift they’re getting because of their novelty.

Nissan says customers spend an average 90 seconds with the iAd for its Leaf car, which is “10 times longer than interaction times for comparable online ads,” according to the LA Times. And people chose to “tap” on the Nissan iAd five times more frequently than on regular online display ads for the Leaf, the LAT’s David Sarno writes.

Similarly, Unilever told Sarno that a “double-digit” percentage of users looked for further information about its Dove for Men product, with 20% of viewers “returning to check the ad out again.”

We admit that we don’t know what would be considered good, bad, or great for stats like those. But they sound good. We’d probably be pretty happy if someone spent 90 seconds on our iAds. That’s 3 times longer than anyone can possibly spend on a 30-second preroll or TV commercial, for instance.

The questions that Apple will answer over the next several months are:

Can iAds continue to draw people to click and be engaged for decent periods of time after their novelty wears off?

Are iAds driving enough app downloads, sales leads, contest entries, brand awareness, whatever, for advertisers to come back and spend more?

Can Apple’s sales force get brands and their agencies to spend more than they do at other ad networks? And at higher rates? Mobile is still an experiment for most of these companies.

Can Apple generate enough money for publishers to make free apps more lucrative? Can they do a better job than competitors like Google?

Then we’ll know if iAds are actually useful and have staying power, or if they’re just a novel hit.

