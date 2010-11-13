Apple's iAd Loss Is Mobile Ad Startup Medialets' Gain

Today’s WSJ reports that Apple’s iAd program is actually boosting Apple’s competitors too, as brands — captivated by the iAd concept — are focusing more attention on mobile ads in general, all over the industry.



Here’s one specific example that actually worked out great for Medialets, a NYC-based mobile ad tech startup, which can serve iAd-like ads across multiple platforms, including Google Android, plus Apple’s iPhone and iPad. (The iAd is currently only for the iPhone and iPod touch, not the iPad. Though, presumably, iAds for the iPad can’t be far away.)

As the WSJ reports, when Chanel decided to pull out of the iAd program, it actually went ahead with a multimedia campaign in the New York Times’ iPad app instead, powered by Medialets.

The WSJ’s Yukari Iwatani Kane and Emily Steel write, “The ads promoted Chanel’s J12 watch. Users could tap the ads in the campaign, which ran through June, to explored the watch collection or expand it across a full screen and display a film. A spokeswoman for Chanel said it was ‘very happy with the experience’.”

Here’s a video of that ad in action.

