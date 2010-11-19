Apple's iAd Has Signed On "Over Half Of The Top 25" U.S. Advertisers

Apple boasts today that its iAd mobile advertising program, which launched this past summer, has already signed on “over half of the top 25 leading US national advertisers in just four months.”



The important question is, are these big advertisers only buying iAds as science projects or to look cool? Or will they actually come back to buy more ads after their initial experimentation?

It does sound impressive either way — Apple was supposed to be terrible at advertising, remember? Instead, it already has “a projected 21 per cent share of US mobile display advertising revenue for 2010,” according to IDC.

Though it doesn’t mean the iAd service doesn’t have plenty of problems. Corner most any ad exec and they’ll whine and moan about the iAd for ages, but then also admit that the ads look pretty cooland that Apple has brought a lot of attention to mobile advertising in general.

Apple is certainly hoping the iAd business can actually become legitimate. The company is going on an iAd hiring spree around the world, and is building a new office in New York to accommodate its growing iAd team there.

This announcement was made in conjunction with saying that the iAd would launch in the UK and France in December, and in Germany in January, with advertisers including L’Oréal, Renault, Louis Vuitton, Nespresso, Perrier, Unilever, Citi, Evian, LG Display, AB InBev, Turkish Airlines and Absolute Radio.

Not listed: Adidas, which we reported had dumped Apple because of disagreements over ad creative, and Chanel, which the WSJ has reported has also ditched Apple for greener pastures.

Read: The REAL Reason Companies Buy iAds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.