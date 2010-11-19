Apple's Huge Software Update For The iPad And iPhone Could Be Coming Today

Update: It’s past 1 p.m. ET and the update has not been released yet. Perhaps later, or perhaps another day.



Earlier: Apple’s huge iOS 4.2 software update for the iPad and iPhone could be rolling out today, 9 to 5 Mac hints in a tweet.

“Why does it feel like an iOS 4.2 day? 1pm ET?,” they just tweeted.

The update is expected any day now, so this is plausible.

As a reminder, this is the first major software update for the iPad since it launched, and puts it on the same software track as the iPhone.

It includes features like “multitasking” so you can listen to Pandora while browsing the web, printing, fast-switching between apps, a unified inbox, folders and more features.

Click here to flip through a gallery of what’s new in iOS 4.2

