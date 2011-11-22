Apple's Huge Grand Central Terminal Store Is Opening This Week

Photo: MTA

Just in time for Black Friday, Apple will be opening its Grand Central Terminal store, 9 to 5 Mac reports.It says Apple will announce the opening on Tuesday, and it will take down the plywood that covers the store.



The Grand Central store will be Apple’s largest by square footage, says 9 to 5 Mac. It will be in the middle of one of the most trafficked places on Earth, with 1 million people passing by daily during the holidays.

Also, it looks beautiful. We have a gallery of the images Apple made for the MTA when it applied to take over the space.

