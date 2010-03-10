The Behind The Scenes Story Of Apple's HTC Lawsuit

Apple’s HTC lawsuit is the first public manifestation of a series of private warnings Apple has been issuing to handset makers for a while now, says Yair Reiner of Oppenheimer in a note for clients, picked up by Philip Elmer DeWitt.



Here’s the story:

In January 2009, Tim Cook said on an earnings call, “we will not stand for having our IP ripped off and we’ll use whatever weapons we have at our disposal.”

LG, Samsung, and Nokia, etc. thought that warning meant stay clear of multi-touch. So they did. Notable exception — Palm, which Philip Elmer DeWitt writes “didn’t represent a strategic threat to Apple.” (Ouch!)

At the end of 2009, the Motorola Droid and the HTC Eris appeared with multi-touch capability.

Other handset makers waited to see Apple’s reaction. If it didn’t stop either company, then the handset makers would assume it was OK to use multitouch.

Apple’s chief officers began telling other top level mobile phone manufacturers in January that it was not happy with these multitouch phones.

Says Yanir, Apple let the world know it “was ready to press its case along a number of axes that had made the iPhone experience unique, from the interpretation of touch gestures, to object-oriented OS design, to the nuts and bolts of how hardware elements were built and configured.”

Then Apple filed suit against HTC because it was the highest profile Android partner and served as the best proxy for Apple’s real enemy — Google.

The effect of the warnings, and the lawsuit, are huge, says Yanir.

Until now, smartphone makers were trying to match Apple’s user experience, and not thinking about patents. Now all the companies are checking patents before proceeding.

Says Yanir, “We believe a lot of software and hardware is being sent back to engineering departments for work-arounds.”

Apple’s legal actions have “temporarily left competitors playing catch-up with their shoelaces tied.”

Even prior to the lawsuit, some handset makers were cooling to Google because it released the Nexus One. Post-lawsuit, handset makers are wondering if Android is the best way to topple Apple.

That’s leading to a renewed interest in partnering with Microsoft, and its new Windows Phone Series 7.

