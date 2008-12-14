Apple's Holiday Pitch For The iPhone: We Have Great Games (AAPL)

Nintendo’s (NTDOY) DS may be beating Sony’s (SNE) PSP in the portable game console fight, but there’s a new kid in town: Apple (AAPL), which is increasingly touting its iPhone and iPod touch as a place to play games.



At a San Jose “iPhone tech talk” event, Engadget heard Apple’s John Geleynse call the iPhone a “gaming console,” and reports Apple is planning a series of events with game publisher Electronic Arts (ERTS) to talk up the iPhone’s capability for games.

And then there’s this new Web ad for the iPod touch in the works, riffing off its TV commercials, again pushing the gaming angle:



Makes sense to us — people are already playing a lot of games on their iPhones. Of the top 10 paid applications in Apple’s App Store in 2008, six are games. And two of the top five free apps are games too.

All of which makes the big market for portable game consoles another lucrative growth opportunity for Apple. Between them, Nintendo and Sony sold about 2 million portable game consoles just last month.

