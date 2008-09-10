Apple's Holiday iPod Story: Same As Last Year (AAPL)

The consensus coming from San Francisco today: Apple’s updated iPods are slick. But will they dramatically juice Apple’s iPod sales? Probably not.



To recap: Apple boss Steve Jobs delivered his latest black turtleneck-and-Levis keynote this afternoon, announcing updates to the iPod nano — a different design, more colours, some new features; and the iPod touch — a nice metal case, an internal speaker, and a lower price tag. Both look like winners.

But neither update gives potential iPod buyers much more reason to buy one today than they had yesterday. If you were planning on buying an iPod nano before, you’re still probably planning on buying an iPod nano. Same for the touch.

Not a bad thing. Just for better or for worse, nothing came out today that suprised anyone or dramatically changed the Apple story. Which is likely one reason Apple (AAPL) investors snoozed this afternoon, sending shares down 4% Tuesday to $151.68 — their lowest closing price since April 15.

See Also:

Steve Jobs Unveils New iTunes, iPod Nano, iPod Touch

NBC Buries Hatchet With Apple, Puts TV Shows Back On iTunes

As Expected, iTunes Subscription Service A No-Show

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.