The Man Who Designed The iPhone Has Been Knighted

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jony Ive is now officially Sir Jonathan Ive.Apple’s design guru was knighted in a ceremony Wednesday at London’s Buckingham Palace in recognition for his many contributions to the world of design over the years.



The BBC reports that Ive was knighted by Princess Anne, who briefly chatted with the designer about the iPad she owns.

Getting knighted is probably the only thing cooler than being the guy who knows what all of Apple’s products will look like before anyone else. Then again, maybe not.

