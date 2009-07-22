Apple's Guidance Game Wins Again!

Apple’s (AAPL) financial guidance has been described as “comically conservative.” But Apple is also impressively consistent.

As we noted yesterday, since December, 2006, Apple has topped its quarterly EPS guidance by an average 39%, and its revenue guidance by an average 7%.

So how did that match up to Apple’s June quarter results, announced this afternoon?

Almost perfect: Apple reported $1.35 earnings per share, beating its guidance by 38%. And it posted $8.35 billion in sales, beating guidance by 7%. The guidance game wins again!

Here’s that chart again:

