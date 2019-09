Apple’s (AAPL) June quarter guidance is “comically conservative,” Piper Jaffray analyst (and Apple permabull) Gene Munster said on CNBC this morning.



Good assessment. If the PC market — and Mac sales — perk up this spring, and the iPhone keeps kicking butt, Apple will easily crush its guidance (again). That’s why the stock is up 3% today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.