Apple's "Green Computing" Is A Cheap PR Stunt -- Dell (DELL, AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) has been touting its new aluminium Macbooks as the “world’s greenest family of notebooks.” Dell (DELL) is having none of it.
In a weekend blog post, Dell VP Bob Pearson launched a broadside against Apple, accusing the company of using environmentalism as a PR stunt. Apple isn’t being “open and transparent” in its efforts to protect the environment, Pearson says.
Pearson’s points:
- Apple doesn’t attend industry meetups or hold press conferences on the environment.
- Employees aren’t allowed to blog. (Huh? We’re not sure what this has to do with being green.)
- Apple hasn’t set any energy-efficiency or mercury-avoidance goals for itself in future production; the company just declared success after the fact.
- Pearson says Dell offers free recycling and went carbon-neutral in August, goals Apple hasn’t met.
We doubt Dell’s rant will inspire a change in policy in Apple. But it’s smart for the company to be touting its green computing efforts — it’s one way to woo environmentally-sensitive consumers away from rivals like HP (HPQ).
