Apple's "Green Computing" Is A Cheap PR Stunt -- Dell (DELL, AAPL)

Apple (AAPL) has been touting its new aluminium Macbooks as the “world’s greenest family of notebooks.” Dell (DELL) is having none of it.



In a weekend blog post, Dell VP Bob Pearson launched a broadside against Apple, accusing the company of using environmentalism as a PR stunt. Apple isn’t being “open and transparent” in its efforts to protect the environment, Pearson says.

Pearson’s points:

Apple doesn’t attend industry meetups or hold press conferences on the environment.

Employees aren’t allowed to blog. (Huh? We’re not sure what this has to do with being green.)

Apple hasn’t set any energy-efficiency or mercury-avoidance goals for itself in future production; the company just declared success after the fact.

Pearson says Dell offers free recycling and went carbon-neutral in August, goals Apple hasn’t met.

We doubt Dell’s rant will inspire a change in policy in Apple. But it’s smart for the company to be touting its green computing efforts — it’s one way to woo environmentally-sensitive consumers away from rivals like HP (HPQ).



