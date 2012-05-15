Apple's Going After Instagram With Some New iCloud Updates

Photo: Screenshot

Apple is preparing to upgrade iCloud to allow people to share and comment on photos, reports the Wall Street Journal.iCloud users are currently only able to share one set of photos through the Photo Stream feature. Apple’s upgrades would likely expand this to make sharing far more customisable.



The features are expected to be officially announced on June 11 at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference.

We’ve historically been unimpressed with Apple’s stabs at social.

Remember Ping? Of course you don’t.

