Apple's Gigantic Opening Weekend IPhone Sales In Context

Apple sold 9 million iPhones over the weekend, a record for the company. To put it in context, we’ve charted out the company’s opening weekend sales since the iPhone 3G, which is the first time it announced opening weekend sales.

The big change for Apple this year was the introduction of the iPhone 5C, a colourful, plastic-cased iPhone. Apple didn’t break out what portion of iPhone sales were 5C, and what portion were 5S. It seems likely the new 5C model boosted sales.

