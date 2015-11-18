Some people are complaining that Apple's giant new iPad Pro stops working when connected to a charger cable

Apple customers are complaining that some units of the giant-sized iPad Pro are experiencing an issue that causes the device to stop working when it’s being charged.

Phone Arena reports that the only way to fix the iPad Pro when it freezes during charging is to hold down the power button and home button at the same time in order to reset the device.

Multiple people have posted in Apple’s customer support forum about the issue.

Here’s what darkfire.shadows said:

Hello, I got my iPad Wednesday, spent the evening getting it all setup. Restored from back up, ensured everything was there, wiped my iPad air 2 (sold it), deleted it’s back up and went on with my normal routine. At night it was down to 40% so I charged it and went to bed. When I woke up it was “dead”. It wouldn’t wake up. I needed to perform a hard reset to get it to come to life. Worked on it for a couple of hours and had to run an errand. Plugged it back in as I was going to need a full charge later that day. Came back to it, same thing. Dead. I needed to perform a hard reset to get it to turn on. Used it more, then last night plugged it in and this morning, same thing. I am thinking that there is an issue with this iPad. I am now restoring it, since that it what online support recommended I try. Just wondering if anyone else has had this issue? Thanks.

Other users then joined in, posting comments like “i have the same issue” and “I experienced the same problem.”

Apple The iPad Pro.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

This isn’t the only issue with the iPad Pro launch. Apple has developed two new accessories for the device: the Apple Pencil stylus and a special keyboard case that makes it easier to type on the device. But these devices are all delayed, and will be released over a month after the iPad Pro went on sale. That has resulted in a black market for the Apple Pencil, hardly an ideal launch for Apple.

