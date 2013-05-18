Apple's Plan To Reinvent TV Takes Another Step Forward As It Gets CW On Apple TV

Apple is very slowly, and we do mean very slowly, turning Apple TV into a more complete gadget.



The CW announced that it’s going to offer its shows ad-supported on Apple TV as an app. The shows will be available the day after they air on TV, MacRumors reports.

The CW already offers this on Xbox, so Apple is mostly playing catch-up here.

Popular CW shows include 90201, Gossip Girl, and America’s Next Top Model.

The Apple TV is a small $99 piece of hardware that does some video streaming. It has been surpassed in features by Roku’s streaming gadget. Though, the Apple TV is probably out selling the Roku based on Apple’s brand name alone.

For years now, people have expected a full-blown Apple television. Perhaps deals with content companies like CW are laying the groundwork for Apple to get in the TV business with an app-like model replacing channels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.